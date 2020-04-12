 

Taliban set to release 20 prisoners - spokesperson

2020-04-12 13:46

The Taliban are set to release 20 prisoners in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar, the group's spokesperson said on Sunday, in what appeared to be a major breakthrough after the insurgents walked out of talks with the government last week.

"Today, 20 prisoners of the Kabul administration will be released," Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Twitter, adding that the group would be handed over to representatives of the Red Cross in Kandahar.

READ | Taliban protest as Kabul releases another 100 insurgents

The announcement follows a string of releases of Taliban prisoners by the Afghan government and came after the head of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan met with insurgent leaders to discuss a reduction in violence in the war-weary country.

Washington signed a key deal with the Taliban in February that promised the withdrawal of US and foreign troops from Afghanistan by next summer, provided the militants start talks with Kabul and adhere to other guarantees.

The deal requires the Afghan government - which was not a signatory to the accord - to free up to 5 000 Taliban prisoners, and for the militants to release 1 000 pro-government captives in return.

A small Taliban team met with the government to discuss a comprehensive prisoner swap last week, but walked out of the talks soon after officials offered a piecemeal release of the prisoners.

Read more on:    afghanistan  |  security
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Simon Harris: No return to normal life after Covid-19 restrictions lift

2020-04-12 13:30

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Lockdown lunch - has Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams lost her groove?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:54 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Paarl 06:53 AM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-04-11 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 