 

Teen schools Trump on climate | Massive drug haul: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-08-29 07:07

Thunberg: Trump should listen to climate science

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has a message for Donald Trump - listen to the science about climate change.

755kg of ice found in putrid cowhides in Mexican shipping container

A Mexican man is in custody on drug trafficking charges after 755kg of meth was found in a shipping container of putrid cowhides. ABF Commander Craig Palmer; AFP Commander Amanda Kates say that the scene was stomach-turning.

Remains found in Uruguay at site of former detention centre

Forensic experts in Uruguay dig up remains found in Montevideo's Battalion 13, a former detention and torture centre used during the country's dictatorship (1972 - 1985).

Images of cloud smoke over Amazon forest in southeast Peru

A cloud of smoke can be seen over part of the Amazon forest in southeast Peru, near the city of Puerto Maldonado.

Mystery of a Victorian-era wreck in Arctic waters

Researchers in Canada have been exploring the wreck of the ill-fated Franklin Expedition.

Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No Wednesday winners 2019-08-28 21:22
