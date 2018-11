What To Read Next

A teenager has reportedly been arrested for stabbing his 18-year-old brother to death after a fight over a remote control.

The teens from Anatolia, Turkey, were reportedly arguing over which channel to watch on Tuesday, 20 November, when the 16-year-old boy – who’s been identified by his initials BK – went to the kitchen to grab a knife.

He returned to the living room and stabbed his old brother in anger, Daily Mail reports.

According to local reports, the victim – only identified as IBK – was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The younger brother has been detained by local police, Metro reports.

But this isn't the first time a youngster has died in an argument over a television channel preference.

In a similar incident in July, a student from Kenya reportedly hanged himself after his cousin changed the channel, Khaleej Times reports.

