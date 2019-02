A Mexican teenage couple have been arrested for the kidnapping and murder of a girl who “liked” a Facebook post made by the male suspect.

A young woman identified only as Alexa (18) and her boyfriend Yovany de Jesús (16), from Chihuahua, Mexico, were arrested and charged with the kidnapping and murder of their schoolmate Adriana Jacobo Rocha.

The Mexican anti-kidnapping unit investigated the case when the 17-year-old victim’s parents reported her disappearance and said they were told to pay 300 000 MXN (around R208 000) for her release, according to local media.

But after initial contact with the alleged kidnappers all communication stopped and police found the teen’s body in the rural area of Cerro Del Pajaro.

Reportedly school friends claim Adriana had become embroiled in a jealous row with the female suspect, Alexa, after she liked one of Yovany’s Facebook posts.

Adriana allegedly agreed to meet Alexa in the city centre to resolve their differences, but the suspect showed up with her boyfriend Yovany in tow, according to the victim’s relatives.

Following a preliminary investigation local police said that Adriana was taken to the city’s outskirts and killed.

The suspects then allegedly contacted Adriana’s family to demand a ransom.

The 17-year-old’s body was reportedly found with signs of strangulation and a knife wound to the neck.

Devastated school friends paid tribute to Adriana and described her as “a happy, helpful and good person”.

The investigation is ongoing.

Source: Magazine Features