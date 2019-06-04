Tension in Tiananmen Square | Trump in UK: WATCH the top World news videos for today

Heavy security for flag-raising ceremony in Tiananmen Square

A heavy police presence and slow security checks prevented dozens of Chinese people from entering to watch the daily flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square. Today marks the 30th anniversary of the 1989 crackdown in Beijing.

Donald Trump UK state visit: Day one round-up

US President Donald Trump is visiting the UK for three days before an overnight stay in Ireland. Take a look at his first day in London.

Kremlin rejects Trump warning on Syria airstrikes

The Kremlin rebuffs criticism from US President Donald Trump after he tells the Russian and Syrian government to stop "bombing the hell out of" Syria's rebel-held Idlib province.

Virginia Beach employees seek counselling

Virginia Beach city employees have been seeking counselling following the deadly shooting on Friday in which 12 of their co-workers died.

Heatwave in India as temperatures top 50°C

Northern India grapples with heatwave conditions as temperatures rise above 50°C, triggering warnings of water shortages and heatstroke.



