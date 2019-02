Tracey MacDonald died less than 24 hours after marrying her “great love” of the past more than two decades.

Colin MacDonald (51) and Tracey (52) have been together for more than 20 years. Colin proposed nearly 12 years ago.

But they never got around to tying the knot because they were too busy raising their six children.

Six months ago, Tracey was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer and the couple knew they had to make things official, Metro reports. They tied the knot on 22 January in a bittersweet ceremony.

The couple exchanged vows at Tracey’s bedside at the Moorabbin Cancer Centre in Victoria, Australia. Tracey passed away a day later, Dial Mail reports.

Colin and Tracey approached the charity My Wedding Wish hours before they wanted to marry for help with organising the day. A photographer, videographer, baker and other vendors offered their services.

Gail Cremen, who officiated the wedding, told Dial Mail the it was plain to see how madly in love tow couple were.

“It was very quickly apparent that they were totally devoted to each other and still deeply in love.

“It was very important to Colin that he honoured his proposal to Tracey. Tracey was Colin’s great love,” Cremen said.

The pair met almost a quarter of a century ago when Tracey moved to a new house and Colin was in charge of the moving team. They immediately clicked and were together from that moment.

Last year, Tracey went to the doctor complaining of a persistent cough.

X-rays revealed that she had lung cancer.

Doctors were optimistic about Tracey’s prognosis and she’d been receiving treatment up until the day before she died.

SEE PICS HERE:





Sources: Daily Mail, Metro, My Wedding Wish