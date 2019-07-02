Texas border horror | Iran nuclear spike: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Lawmakers decry conditions at Texas border station

A group of lawmakers decried the conditions at the US Customs and Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas following a visit organised by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Iran deal in uncharted waters with uranium breach

Iran announced on Monday it had amassed more low-enriched uranium than permitted under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, its first major step beyond the terms of the pact since the United States pulled out of it more than a year ago.

Florida police officer dragged by driver

A police officer found himself clinging to a vehicle after pulling over a driver for a traffic violation.

Body found in London garden after 'falling from plane'

The body of a suspected stowaway believed to have fallen from a jet has been found in a south London garden. Police were called to an address in Offerton Road in Clapham at 15.39 on Sunday following the discovery.

SpiceJet plane overshoots runway while landing in rain at Mumbai airport

A SpiceJet plane overshot the runway while landing in Mumbai airport amid heavy rain just before midnight on Monday, officials said. No one was injured in the incident, officials said. The Boeing 737-800 plane came from Jaipur, officials said.

