Texas shooting | Hurricane Dorian lashes Bahamas: WATCH the top world news videos for today

7 killed in West Texas shooting. Witness speaks

Authorities said on Sunday they still could not explain why a man with an AR-style weapon opened fire during a routine traffic stop in West Texas.

Hurricane Dorian batters Bahamas with 295km/h winds

Hurricane Dorian has crashed into the Bahamas as the second strongest Atlantic storm on record and is forecast to move dangerously close to Florida.

Hong Kong protesters target trains, urge general strike

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters threw morning rush hour train travel into chaos, kicking off another day of potential turmoil after a weekend featuring some of the worst violence in three months of anti-government protests.

Doctor, 73, beaten to death by tea garden workers in Assam

A 73-year-old doctor who was attacked by workers of a tea estate in Assam's Jorhat district on Saturday died of injuries at a government hospital.

US military digs up farmer's field to search for remains of missing WW2 airman

The US military has dug up a farmer's field in Essex to search for the remains of a Second World War airman who is unaccounted for after his plane crashed and exploded.



