Thai cave rescue: What we know about the team and coach

The boys were found safe in a Thai cave and rescued along with their coach. (Royal Thai Navy Facebook Page via AP)

A dramatic underwater mission to rescue the 12 boys and their football coach, who have been trapped inside the Tham Laung cave in northern Thailand, came to a successful end on Tuesday.

The team and their coach went missing on June 23 and were found alive more than a week later by British divers.

Four boys were rescued on Sunday, another four were rescued on Monday, and the remaining four boys and their coach were rescued on Tuesday.

All of them have been rushed to Chiang Rai Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Here is what we know about the "Wild Boar" football team and their coach:

Chanin Viboonrungruang, the youngest of the group is only 11-years-old. In a letter to his family, he said he wanted a fried chicken meal after his rescue.



Peerapat Somphiangjai, nicknamed "Night", celebrated his 16th birthday on June 23 – the day the group were reported missing. The group went into the cave to celebrate Somphiangi's birthday in the cave when they became stuck.

The coach, Akkapol Chanthawong, aged 25, was the only adult with the children aged 11 to 16. While in the cave, Chantawong offered his sincerest apologies to the family members of the football team.

"To all the parents, all the kids are still fine. I promise to take the very best care of the kids," he said in a note given to a diver on Friday.

Prajak Sutham and Natthawut Thakhamsai are both 14-years-old and students at Mae Sai Prasitthisart school.

Somjai Jaiwong, Duangphet Promthep, and Panumas Saeng-Dee also attend Mae Sai Prasitthisart school. They are 13-years-old.

"I can't express how I feel. It's stunning and I'm very proud – I never expected this day to come," Adisak Wongsukchan, the father of Akarat Wongsukchan, a 14-year-old student at Darunratwitthaya school, said after the boys were found.

Mongkol Boonpiam, a 7th grade at Ban Pa Muat school, is only 13 years of age.

Adul Sam-On is a 14-year-old and an 8th grade student at Mae Sai district's Ban Wiang Phan school.

Pipat Phothi, age 15, attends Ban San Sai school.

Ponchai Khamluang is 16-years-old and attends Ban Pa Yang school.

