 

Thai meth swallowers get 16 years jail time in Indonesia

2019-10-16 21:51
Crystal meth. (iStock)

Crystal meth. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two Thai men were sentenced to 16-year jail terms in Indonesia on Wednesday after swallowing a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of methamphetamine in a foiled drug smuggling bid.

A district court in Bali handed down the sentence, which was less than the 18-year terms that prosecutors demanded for Prakob Seetasang, 30, and Adison Phonlamat, 20.

The pair were arrested on the Indonesian holiday island earlier this year after arriving on a flight from Bangkok.

They declined to launch an appeal against their sentence after they were found guilty on Wednesday.

"After discussions, we as the representatives of the defendants have decided to accept the verdict," lawyer Aji Sibalan told a panel of judges.

The Thai nationals would also have to pay a fine of 2 billion rupiah ($142 000) each or spend an extra year in jail, said presiding judge Heriyanti, who goes by one name.

In February, Balinese authorities arrested a Tanzanian man who had allegedly swallowed a kilogram of methamphetamine in a foiled smuggling attempt.

Muslim-majority Indonesia has some of the world's toughest drug laws including the death penalty for traffickers.

In 2015, Australians Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran - the accused ringleaders of the so-called Bali Nine heroin gang - were executed by firing squad.

There are dozens of smugglers on death row in Indonesia, including a cocaine-trafficking British grandmother, an American caught with crystal methamphetamine, and several west African inmates.

A French drug smuggler who briefly faced execution on drug charges saw his sentence commuted in August to 19 years.

Read more on:    indonesia  |  drugs
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Basic foundations' of Brexit deal are 'ready': EU's Tusk

2019-10-16 19:39

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | State capture inquiry to hear more testimony from former Free State MEC on Estina dairy farm
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 21:36 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Goodwood 21:30 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One player strikes it lucky 45 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 