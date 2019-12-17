 

Thai serial killer sought over new murder after early release

2019-12-17 18:04
Convicted serial killer Somkid Pumpuang. (Photo: AFP/Handout/Royal Thai Police)

Convicted serial killer Somkid Pumpuang. (Photo: AFP/Handout/Royal Thai Police)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Thai police are hunting a convicted serial killer in connection with another murder months after he was released for good behaviour, authorities said on Tuesday.

Somkid Pumpuang was sentenced to life in 2005 for the killing of five women believed to be involved in the sex and nightlife industry, leading the media to dub him Thailand's "Jack the Ripper".

But the 55-year-old was deemed an "excellent prisoner" and let free in May, the Thai corrections department said in a statement.

Seven months later authorities want to rearrest him in connection with the murder of a 51-year-old hotel maid in northeastern Thailand.

Several police stations in the area are cooperating in the hunt for the serial killer, case officer Chatchawin Srikaeolor told AFP.

"We believe that the murder took place on Sunday morning," he said.

Authorities are also offering a 50,000 baht (about R24 000) reward for information leading to his capture.

Thailand's crime suppression division posted a picture of Somkid on its Facebook page under the heading "Most Wanted".

The corrections department said it was urgently reviewing the sentence reduction policies but also said it was operating at three times capacity with 370 000 inmates.

Overcrowding remains a serious problem in Thai jails, which has one of the largest prison populations in the world.

The number reached an all-time high earlier this year, according to a report this month from the International Federation for Human Rights and the Union for Civil Liberty.

Nearly 80% are jailed for drug-related offences.

Read more on:    thailand  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Airbnb has just added isiZulu, isiXhosa and Kiswahili - here’s what gets translated and what stays in English.

55 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH LIVE | EFF president Julius Malema delivers closing address of 2nd elective conference
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Albertinia 16:50 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 15:54 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto winner strikes it big with almost R300K 2019-12-16 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 