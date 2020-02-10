Thais pay tribute to mass shooting victims | Giuliani supplying info on Biden: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Thais pay tribute to victims of shopping mall mass shooting

Thai citizens leave messages of condolence for the victims of a mass shooting at a shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima. Flowers are laid outside the Terminal 21 shopping mall after a Thai soldier killed at least 29 people in a near-17-hour ordeal.

DOJ receiving Biden info from Giuliani: Graham

The US Justice Department is receiving information on former Vice President Joe Biden and his businessman son, Hunter Biden, from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, a top Trump ally in the Senate said on Sunday.

Day of surprises set to send shockwaves in Irish general election

A day of surprises has threatened to shake up the political establishment in Ireland, after the country's early general election results produced a surge of support for Sinn Fein.

Champagne says second plane on its way to pick up Canadians in epicentre of China's novel coronavirus epicentre

Foreign Affairs Minister Champagne says second plane has departed for Asia, on its way to evacuate Canadians from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Warragamba Dam fills after huge downpour

The Sydney basin has been pummelled with the heaviest rainfall in up to two decades with the Warragamba Dam at 61.8% capacity.