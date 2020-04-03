The new 9/11: coronavirus and a looming mental health disaster

Los Angeles – The coronavirus pandemic has plunged
the world into uncharted territory, leaving people feeling helpless in the face
of an invisible threat of unknown duration that could infect any of us.
With uncertainty surrounding the outbreak deepening
the economic, social and health care crisis, an army of therapists is helping
people cope with the brutal psychological fallout.
"People are experiencing very high levels of
anxiety," Sonya Lott, a Philadelphia-based psychologist who specialises in
grief counselling, told AFP.
"It's the fear of the unknown as we've never
had a situation like this before."
She said Americans, like other people worldwide,
are grieving profound loss on many levels as the pandemic continues its
relentless deadly march around the globe.
"The only thing that we've experienced in
America that's come close to this pandemic is 9/11," Lott said.
"And even then, we could run home and be
together and hug each other. Now, even when we are home we shouldn't be
hugging."
Holly Daniels, managing director of clinical
affairs for the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists, says
there has been a surge in people seeking help.
There has also been an increase in the number of
calls to suicide hotlines, though no statistics are available yet, added the
psychotherapist, whose organisation represents 32 000 mental health
professionals.
According to a poll released on Thursday by Kaiser
Family Foundation, the virus has affected the mental health of nearly half of
the people in the United States.
Unsafe at home
"'Safer at home' is a wonderful mandate for
the coronavirus, but for a lot of individuals home is not a safe place,"
Daniels said.
"The suicide rates are going to go up because
people are alone and isolated and being at home is really an unsafe situation
for them."
She said therapists, who have had to shift sessions
online amid infection concerns, are being extra vigilant to keep a close watch
on vulnerable clients and are using social media to share resources and
guidance.
Both Daniels and Lott said their key advice to
patients struggling to cope is to stay grounded in the present and use
meditation, exercise and online chats with friends and loved ones to ease
anxiety.
"I try to get people to stay as close to the
now as absolutely possible – in this moment I have food, in this moment my
loved ones are safe, in this moment I have a job," Lott said.
Limiting exposure to the grim news on television
and social media is another way to soothe the nerves, therapists say.
Despite the doom and gloom, Daniels said there are
also positives to the pandemic, in that people are confronting emotional
realities more than ever before.
"There is a feeling of increased intimacy with
one another, of camaraderie," she said.
"And so I'm hoping that this might be a time
of an evolution in consciousness, that we might actually all come together in a
way that we hadn't before.
"I'm hoping that when this is all done that
the positive outcome will be that we're just a little more evolved emotionally
and psychologically."
Kent Toussaint, a California-based family therapist
who works closely with kids and teens, said while anxiety among adults may be
off the charts at this time, younger children seem to be handling the crisis
better.
"Most of the kids I work with are less
concerned about the virus, about getting infected," said Toussaint, who
heads the Teen Therapy Centre.
"They're more focused on how it's impacting
their daily lives."
He said teens may be miffed at being cooped up at
home and missing basketball practice or partying with friends, but younger
children are enjoying the added attention that comes from having parents at
home, along with less school work.
"The silver lining in this, oddly enough, is
that kids are feeling less stressed with school work because there is less of
it... and then with their parents home, they're finding more time to
connect," Toussaint said.
"So in this horrible situation the silver
lining for some families is really positive."