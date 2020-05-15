'They came to kill the mothers' - MSF says Afghanistan hospital attackers targeted maternity ward

Kabul
– Gunmen who stormed a hospital in the Afghan capital this week had come to
"kill the mothers" at the maternity ward, medical charity Doctors
Without Borders (MSF) has said.
At least 24 people were killed – including
newborns, mothers and nurses – when three armed men rampaged through the
maternity ward of the hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, in an attack that sparked
international outrage.
The United States later said the
deadly assault was carried out by the Islamic State (ISIS) group.
"What I saw in the maternity
hospital demonstrates it was a systematic shooting of the mothers," said
Frederic Bonnot on Thursday, the MSF head in Afghanistan, who visited the
facility a day after the attack.
"They went through the rooms
in the maternity, shooting women in their beds. It was methodical.
"Walls sprayed with bullets,
blood on the floors in the rooms, vehicles burnt out and windows shot
through," he said in a statement.
MSF, which runs the maternity
ward, said at the time of the attack 26 mothers were being cared for at the
Barchi National Hospital in west Kabul.
Eleven were killed, including
three in the delivery room with their newborn babies while five others were
wounded.
Ten others found shelter in safe
rooms.
Wrapped in blood-soaked blanket
The assailants who entered the
facility through the main gate moved straight to the maternity ward, MSF said.
When the attack began, shooting
and explosions could be heard from the safe room where several had taken
refuge, said Bonnot.
"They came to kill the
mothers," he said. "This country is sadly used to seeing horrific
events. But what happened Tuesday is beyond words."
Officials said there were three
attackers who were eventually killed in a lengthy clearance operation.
Heavily armed security forces
were seen carrying infants – at least one wrapped in a blood-soaked blanket.
ISIS has not claimed the attack
but US Special Representative to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, said it was
carried out by the Islamic State in Khorasan, the Afghan branch of ISIS.
The Islamic State group
"opposes a peace agreement between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and
the Taliban, and seeks to encourage sectarian war as in Iraq and Syria",
Khalilzad wrote on Twitter.
The Taliban has denied any
involvement in the onslaught.
In another attack on Tuesday in
the country's east, a suicide bomber blew himself up at a funeral, killing at
least 32 mourners, with ISIS later claiming responsibility.