This bright pink house painted with 'spiteful' emojis is sparking outrage

An American community is in uproar after a house was painted bright pink and features two huge emojis on its walls.

During a city council meeting on Tuesday in California, some community members rallied together to complain about the bright pink home, The Guardian reports.

This comes after residents reported the homeowner, Kathryn Kidd, to the city for using her home as a short-term rental, which is illegal in Manhattan Beach, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"We have a lot of pedestrian traffic, car traffic, bikes, people sitting in our driveways, people filming, people FaceTiming," one neighbour said.

Kathryn was fined $4 000 (around R60 000) for not adhering to the seaside city's rental laws and later painted her home with yellow emojis.

Both emojis are crossed-eyed and have big eyelashes, with one's tongue hanging out and the other with its mouth zipped closed.

"This was solely about retaliation and meant as a personal attack on my wife, me and our neighbours,” another neighbour said at the meeting.

During an interview with KABC-TV Katherine revealed that she didn't know the city had a no-rental law and said her distinctive house design was not a retaliation.





Sources: The Guardian, Los Angeles Times, KABC-TV

