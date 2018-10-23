 

'This is a political murder' - Turkey's Erdogan says Saudis planned writer Khashoggi's killing days before

2018-10-23 12:17

The Latest on the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi (all times local):

12:40

Turkey's president says Saudi officials started planning to murder Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi days before his death in Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate. 

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the Saudi officials began plotting against Khashoggi in late September, days ahead of his disappearance after he entered the consulate on October 2.

Erdogan's comments contradicted Saudi accounts that Khashoggi died accidentally in a "fistfight" in the consulate. 

"This is a political murder," Erdogan said.

12:25

Saudi Arabia says organisers will be signing deals worth $50bn at the start of a major economic forum in Riyadh.

The Future Investment Initiative forum, which began on Tuesday, is the brainchild of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It's aimed at drawing more foreign investment into the kingdom and to help create desperately needed jobs for its youthful population.

The deals will be in manufacturing, transportation and other fields.

Prince Mohammed was not immediately at the forum when it started.

The forum last year proved to be a glitzy affair that drew more international business attention to the kingdom. This year's event meanwhile has seen business leaders drop out over Khashoggi's October 2 slaying.

11:10

A high-profile economic forum in Saudi Arabia has begun in Riyadh, the kingdom's first major event on the world stage since the killing of writer Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.

The Future Investment Initiative forum, which began on Tuesday, is the brainchild of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It's aimed at drawing more foreign investment into the kingdom and to help create desperately needed jobs for its youthful population.

Prince Mohammed was not immediately at the forum when it started.

The forum last year proved to be a glitzy affair that drew more international business attention to the kingdom. This year's event meanwhile has seen many top business leaders and officials drop out over Khashoggi's October 2 slaying.

10:35

Turkey's foreign minister says his country would cooperate with international bodies if they were to launch an independent probe into the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

In an interview with state-run Anadolu Agency, Mevlut Cavusoglu also said on Tuesday that Turkey has not shared evidence concerning his death at the Saudi consulate with any country but added that there may have been "an exchange of views between intelligence organisations".

Saudi Arabia has said Kashoggi, a critic of the Saudi royal family, was killed on October 2 in a "fistfight" with officials sent to encourage him to return to the kingdom. Turkish media and officials say the 59-year-old Washington Post columnist was killed and dismembered by a 15-man Saudi hit squad.

Cavusoglu said: "If a request for an international investigation is made ... we would cooperate."

10:20

The Turkish president is expected to announce details on Tuesday of his country's investigation into the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, as skepticism intensified about Saudi Arabia's account that he died accidentally in its consulate in Istanbul.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will "go into detail" about a case that has shocked the world and raised suspicions that a Saudi hit squad planned Khashoggi's killing after he walked into the consulate on October 2, and then attempted to cover it up.

Top Turkish officials have said Turkey would clarify exactly what happened to Khashoggi and a stream of leaks to national and international media has increased pressure on Saudi Arabia, which is hosting a glitzy investment conference this week that many dignitaries have decided to skip because of the scandal.

