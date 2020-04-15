 

'This is Covid-19, not Covid-1' - Trump spin doctor gets in Covid-19 mix up

2020-04-15 20:03

President Donald Trump's fiercest spin doctor, Kellyanne Conway, got into a factual spin of her own on Wednesday when she erroneously suggested that Covid-19 is the 19th version of the disease.

The condition caused by the novel coronavirus is named "19" simply because it emerged in 2019 in China. Conway, while seeking to criticise the World Health Organization for lack of preparation, falsely indicated that the label proved the WHO had already dealt with 18 previous versions.

"This is Covid-19, not Covid-1, folks," she declared on Fox News.

"You would think that people charged with the World Health Organization facts and figures would be on top of that."

Trump announced on Tuesday he was suspending US financial contributions to the WHO because he said it had been biased toward China and helped in covering up the seriousness of the coronavirus at the outset.

Domestic critics say that Trump is looking to distract attention from criticism that he is to blame for playing down the urgency of the situation early on.

Conway is one of Trump's most reliable defenders on the daily cable news shows.

A licensed attorney and professional pollster, she is renowned for her combative interviews and public put-downs of journalists asking questions critical of the president.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | WHO says 'reviewing the impact' of US funding halt

2020-04-15 18:59

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Frontline: Exclusive Q&A with South Africa's chief coronavirus scientist
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plettenberg Bay 15:32 PM
Road name: N2

Kommetjie 15:31 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
Sweet Monday for 2 Daily Lotto winners 2020-04-13 22:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 