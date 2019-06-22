 

Three dead in central Paris fire

2019-06-22 18:00

Three people died and another was seriously injured in a fire that broke out in a building in central Paris in the early hours of Saturday, fire services said.

One of the victims died after falling from the six-storey block of flats situated in the 11th district, which also housed a restaurant and a hammam, a spokesman for the fire services said.

The building was being renovated and was encased in scaffolding.

It was not immediately clear the dead woman had jumped out or slipped from a scaffolding while trying to escape the flames.

The two other fatalities included a "young man who was trying to get out of his house and was suffocated by the smoke and another person who faced a similar situation," Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo told a news conference.

Hidalgo said the building was in a "crowded arrondissement", or district, and that its position and layout made "intervention much more difficult."

The blaze was reported at around 05:00 and it took nearly four hours for 200 firefighters to bring it under control, according to fire captain Florian Lointier.

About 50 fire trucks were deployed and some 15 people were rescued, Lointier said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Prosecutors have opened an investigation.

The heat from the blaze was very intense, Lointier said. Twenty-seven people were treated for smoke inhalation, the rescue services said.

"We were asleep and at around 5:00 am, I smelt smoke. I opened the window and a fire truck was already there," said one witness, Jerome Cariati, who lives in an adjacent street.

"There was thick, black smoke and a nasty smell. There was shouting and a lot of noise. The people were standing in the street with nothing on their feet. They seemed in a state of shock."

In February, a woman suffering from psychiatric problems started a fire in Paris's wealthy 16th district. Ten people died and 96 suffered injuries in the deadliest blaze to hit the French capital in 14 years.

Read more on:    paris  |  fires
NEXT ON NEWS24X

China rescues over 1 100 foreign women 'sold as wives'

2019-06-22 07:27

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Winning weekend feels all round for one lucky player 2019-06-21 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 