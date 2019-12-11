 

Three patients die as lawyers clash with doctors in Pakistan hospital

2019-12-11 19:35
A policeman prepares to beat a lawyer (C) following a clash between lawyers and doctors in Lahore, Pakistan. (AFP)

A policeman prepares to beat a lawyer (C) following a clash between lawyers and doctors in Lahore, Pakistan. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

At least three heart patients died on Wednesday after a group of lawyers attacked doctors at a cardiac hospital in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore, officials and ministers said.

"Three patients including an elderly woman died after doctors failed to provide them timely treatment and remained engaged in averting the assault," Punjab provincial health minister Yasmeen Rashid said at a televised press conference in Lahore.

A group of more than 200 lawyers, who had ongoing issues with the doctors of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, stormed the hospital, vandalising property and damaging dozens of vehicles of visitors and setting ablaze a police van, Rashid said.

The incident was apparently triggered by video clips some doctors had made ridiculing the lawyers.

Punjab information minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan who arrived at the hospital to mediate was also thrashed by angry lawyers.

"This was kind of a high-handedness which none of civilised societies can tolerate," provincial law minister Raja Basharat said.

Private television channels showed live footage of the scuffles from the scene where some of the lawyers were also seen brandishing pistols.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who ordered an inquiry into the incident, directed Punjab provincial government to take stern action against all those involved in the attack.

"Several lawyers have been identified from the television footage and the government will deal with all those involved in the attack with an iron hand," Basharat said.

Read more on:    pakistan
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Polls tighten on eve of Britain's Brexit election

2019-12-11 18:18

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | There has been a measure of sabotage involved in Eskom's load shedding crisis - Ramaphosa
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kommetjie 19:18 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road Eastbound

Eastbound
Delft 19:16 PM
Road name: R300 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Tuesday's results 2019-12-10 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 