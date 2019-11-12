Three performers stabbed on stage in Saudi capital

A man stabbed three performers during a live show in Saudi Arabia’s capital, state television reported on Monday, adding that the victims were in stable condition.

In scenes that were unimaginable just two years ago, Saudi Arabia has staged glitzy performances by a host of international artists, from South Korean boy band BTS to pop icon Janet Jackson and rapper 50 Cent.

But Saudi officials warn that introducing such reforms in a society steeped in conservatism is fraught with risk.

While they are wildly popular among Saudi Arabia's majority young population, the reforms could anger arch-conservatives, including hardline clerics and the religious police whose powers have been clipped in recent years.