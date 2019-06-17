Three-year-old dies after being run over by mom

The place where the incident took place. (Photo: CEN)

A three-year-old boy has died after his mom accidentally ran over him over as she pulled out of a parking spot.

The horrific incident took place in a municipal car park in the city of Montblanc in Spain while the family were on holiday.

According to local media, the Spanish family were enjoying a day out with another couple and their children when tragedy struck.

The family’s vehicle wouldn’t start and was in the process of being towed when the young victim’s mother, whose name hasn’t yet been released, went to manoeuvre the car – which had a mechanical failure – onto the tow truck.

Sadly, the boy – who was their only child – was standing in front of his parents’ car and the mom failed to see him.

He was run over and left unconscious with serious injuries, according to reports.

His devastated parents rushed him to a nearby medical centre, but doctors could do nothing to save the boy’s life.

Reports said the city council has issued a three-day mourning period following the heartbreaking accident.

The boy’s body is still being autopsied and authorities have confirmed they’re investigating the death.

The parents haven’t yet been called to give a statement but are expected to do so soon.

