3-year-old girl accidentally run over by dad's car

A 3-year-old girl was crushed to death by her father's Mercedes after it was accidentally put into gear.

Dia Nebhnani was next to the stationary vehicle in the driveway at her parents' home in Texas in the US. Her dad, Nick Nebhnani, started the car to cool off the interior and the car was accidentally shifted into reverse when he pressed car's the push-start button.

The open driver's door knocked the child to the ground and the car’s front wheel rolled over her, in front of her 4-year-old brother, Metro UK reports.

The weight of the 5 000lbs (2 268kg) car crushed Dia's tiny body, killing her instantly, according to Click2houston.

Despite this, Nick and police officials who arrived on the scene still tried to save little Dia by performing CPR, but all attempts were unsuccessful.

Dia's mother, Shannon Sadeghbegi, was overcome with emotion and said that the little girl's father was to blame for the death of their child.

"Dad was never paying attention to them and now one life is lost. Justice needs to be served," she said.

The local Sheriff's office is investigating the incident and will be reviewing the surveillance video from the family's home which points to the driveway.

"It's a horrible incident. [Starting the car is] something everybody does, especially around this time of the year. It's just a horrible incident for the family and the community," a spokesperson for the Sheriff's department said.

Sources: Metro UK, Click2houston