 

3-year-old girl accidentally run over by dad's car

2019-05-22 14:05

Judy Philander

The three-year-old died instantly. (PHOTO: Getty/Gallo Images)

The three-year-old died instantly. (PHOTO: Getty/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 3-year-old girl was crushed to death by her father's Mercedes after it was accidentally put into gear.

Dia Nebhnani was next to the stationary vehicle in the driveway at her parents' home in Texas in the US. Her dad, Nick Nebhnani, started the car to cool off the interior and the car was accidentally shifted into reverse when he pressed car's the push-start button.

The open driver's door knocked the child to the ground and the car’s front wheel rolled over her, in front of her 4-year-old brother, Metro UK reports.

The weight of the 5 000lbs (2 268kg) car crushed Dia's tiny body, killing her instantly, according to Click2houston.

Despite this, Nick and police officials who arrived on the scene still tried to save little Dia by performing CPR, but all attempts were unsuccessful.

Dia's mother, Shannon Sadeghbegi, was overcome with emotion and said that the little girl's father was to blame for the death of their child.

"Dad was never paying attention to them and now one life is lost. Justice needs to be served," she said.

The local Sheriff's office is investigating the incident and will be reviewing the surveillance video from the family's home which points to the driveway.

"It's a horrible incident. [Starting the car is] something everybody does, especially around this time of the year. It's just a horrible incident for the family and the community," a spokesperson for the Sheriff's department said.

Sources: Metro UK, Click2houston

Read more on:    us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Six killed as Indonesia protests turn deadly

2019-05-22 15:01

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Four players win Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-05-21 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 