 

Time is money: Paris thief swipes $840k watch from Japanese man's wrist

2019-10-09 10:24
(Getty/Gallo Images)

(Getty/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Shady character steals designer sunglasses

2018-11-08 17:36

A thief with sticky fingers was able to steal two pairs of designer sunglasses from an optical store in Johannesburg. Watch.WATCH

A Japanese man who stepped out of his Paris hotel for a cigarette was robbed of his $840 000 Swiss watch by a thief who snatched it off his wrist, police sources said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old victim was approached outside the five-star Hotel Napoleon near the Arc de Triomphe late Monday by a man who asked for a cigarette.

The thief then grabbed the man's arm and fled with the rare Richard Mille timepiece, a Tourbillon Diamond Twister estimated to cost some 770 000 euros.

Mille timepieces, with their bulky cases that reveal the intricate inner mechanisms, are highly prized by aficionados - and instantly recognisable to thieves targeting wealthy tourists in the French capital.

The Parisien newspaper published a map on Tuesday pinpointing some two dozen high-value watch nabbings in the "Golden Triangle" and other glitzy areas near the Champs-Elysees avenue so far this year.

It noted at least four other Richard Mille watch robberies, all valued at at least 100 000 euros ($109 000), among the 71 such robberies in Paris and nearby suburbs between January and September.

But the Japanese victim may be luckier than most - police sources say the assailant dropped a cellphone as he fled, which has been handed over to the police division which investigates serious robberies and organised crime.

Read more on:    france
NEXT ON NEWS24X

A brutal dictator, warring US partners, and a former al-Qaeda branch: Here's who controls Syria now

2019-10-09 10:14

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two winners in Tuesday's Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-10-08 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 