 

Top 5 World News videos today, 13 July

2018-07-13 05:30

Trump in Britain for first visit as US president

Donald Trump has arrived in the UK for the first time as US president on a four-day trip that's expected to be met by protests across the country.

READ: 'Trump baby' blimp to fly in London during president's visit

Parkland survivors file federal lawsuit

Survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida file a federal lawsuit claiming authorities "failed to act".

READ: Gun legislation passes Florida House, goes to governor

Taxi driver removes burning road block with bare hands

A taxi driver removes a burning road block with his bare hands on Wednesday evening in Derry, the burning object was placed in an attempt to stop traffic.

Airobotics

Israel-based Airobotics is the first company to develop a fully autonomous drone.

Harry Styles helps fan come out during concert

One Direction star Harry Styles helped a fan come out as gay to her parents during his concert in San Jose, California.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  uk  |  israel  |  us

Trump says there 'might be an escalation' between US, Iran

48 minutes ago

VIDEO: Look inside the gutted Gugulethu fire station protesters set alight
 

