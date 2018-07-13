Top 5 World News videos today, 13 July

Trump in Britain for first visit as US president
Donald Trump has arrived in the UK for the first time as US president on a four-day trip that's expected to be met by protests across the country.
Parkland survivors file federal lawsuit
Survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida file a federal lawsuit claiming authorities "failed to act".
Taxi driver removes burning road block with bare hands
A taxi driver removes a burning road block with his bare hands on Wednesday evening in Derry, the burning object was placed in an attempt to stop traffic.
Airobotics
Israel-based Airobotics is the first company to develop a fully autonomous drone.