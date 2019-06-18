Top 6 contenders running to become Britain's prime minister

London – The six contenders left in the race to
replace Theresa May as Britain's prime minister are scrambling for votes in
Tuesday's second ballot of the 313 Conservative MPs.
Any candidate with fewer than 33 votes on Tuesday
drops out, otherwise the one with the lowest tally is eliminated.
The campaign is being fought over their Brexit
positions.
Here are the last six standing:
Boris Johnson
First round votes: 114
The former foreign secretary, 54, says he would get
Britain out of the EU "deal or no deal" when the October 31 deadline
set by EU leaders comes around.
But he has also said a no-deal Brexit would be
"a last resort, not something that anybody desires".
He has threatened to withhold the country's Brexit
bill if the EU does not offer improved withdrawal terms, and to scrap a
controversial provision for the Irish border contained in the current divorce
deal – both of which would be unacceptable to Brussels.
A figurehead in the 2016 campaign to leave the EU,
he was May's foreign secretary until he resigned over her Brexit strategy last
year.
Charismatic and popular with grassroots
Conservatives, he swept the first round and won the backing of eliminated
candidates Matt Hancock and Esther McVey.
Jeremy Hunt
First round votes: 43
The current foreign secretary supported remaining
in the EU but has switched since then.
The former businessman is a resilient politician,
having headed the National Health Service for six years during a funding
crisis.
The 52-year-old says he will push hard for a new
deal with Brussels, but is prepared to leave without a deal if no new offer is
forthcoming.
Thursday's vote left him in pole position to join
Johnson in the final two, when grassroots Conservative members pick their
party's new leader.
Michael Gove
First round votes: 37
The cerebral 51-year-old is among the most ardent
eurosceptics left in May's government, but is seen as a possible unifying
figure between the two wings of the party.
Considered the second favourite, his campaign got
off to a rocky start when he admitted using cocaine two decades ago.
Gove has signalled he could be open to delaying
Brexit again, rather than leave without a deal on October 31.
If he makes the final two, a Johnson versus Gove
clash could be mouthwatering. Gove backed Johnson in the 2016 leadership
contest, but then politically knifed him to run himself.
Dominic Raab
First round votes: 27
An ardent eurosceptic with a black belt in karate,
the 45-year-old former Brexit minister resigned in protest at May's negotiating
strategy with Brussels in November.
He says Britain should be ready to walk away from
the EU without an agreement while still trying to negotiate a better deal than
the one May signed.
Raab sparked controversy by saying he would be
willing to suspend parliament to force through a no-deal departure if
necessary.
Sajid Javid
First round votes: 23
A former investment banker and the son of a
Pakistani immigrant bus driver, Javid, 49, wants to be the face of a modern,
multi-cultural and meritocratic Britain.
An economic liberal, Javid voted for Britain to
stay in the EU in 2016, but has since become an advocate of Brexit.
He wants to leave on October 31, preferably with a
deal but would prefer no deal over no Brexit.
He has the notable endorsement of Scottish
Conservative leader Ruth Davidson.
Javid said on Monday he was "extremely
confident" of reaching the 33-vote threshold.
Rory Stewart
First round votes: 19
The international development secretary, 46, is a
former Foreign Office official who served in the coalition administration in
Iraq following the US-led invasion in 2003. He says a no-deal would be
"damaging".
Initially a rank outsider, his social media-driven
campaign has garnered momentum as the most opposed to a no-deal Brexit.
However, the people he needs to win over are not
non-Conservatives on Twitter, but the 50 MPs who voted on Thursday for
candidates who have dropped out.
He says he now has 33 backers "if they do what
they say".