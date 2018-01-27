 

Top male BBC earners agree to pay cut after gender gap furor

2018-01-27 16:18
London — The BBC reported on Friday that six of its highest-paid male broadcasters have agreed to take pay cuts after revelations of a gender divide in salaries.

The BBC said in a statement that the public service broadcaster was "very grateful" to Huw Edwards, Nicky Campbell, John Humphrys, Jon Sopel, Nick Robinson, and Jeremy Vine for agreeing to reduce their salaries.

"These are great journalists and presenters, who have a real connection with the audience. We are proud to have them working at the BBC," the broadcaster said.

Details of the voluntary salary cuts were not announced.

The BBC was embarrassed last year when a list of top earners showed that two-thirds of the best-paid workers were men. Many men also were also found to be receiving much larger salaries than women in comparable jobs.

The BBC's China editor, Carrie Gracie, quit this month to protest what she called a failure to address the pay gap. Gracie did not appear on the list of BBC staff members earning at least 150,000 pounds ($214,000) a year.

Humphrys, 74, a popular host of the influential Radio 4 morning news programme, said the wage cut was his idea.

"I've been at the BBC for an awfully long time and I've been paid very well and I'm not exactly on the breadline," he said.

