 

Top Republican suggests Trump impeachment a 'partisan coup'

2019-12-04 20:12
US President Donald Trump. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

US Republicans suggested Democrats were leading a "partisan coup" on Wednesday as hearings opened to draw up impeachment charges against President Donald Trump.

The senior Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, Doug Collins, quoted at length from the panel's chair Jerry Nadler during the impeachment of Democrat Bill Clinton in 1998.

"The partisan coup will go down in infamy in the history of the nation," he quoted Nadler as saying. "You may have the votes. You may have the muscle. But you don't have the legitimacy of a national consensus."

"Those were all Chairman Nadler, before he was chairman. I guess 20 years makes a difference," Collins said.

