 

Top Tibetan official caught in China's graft net

2020-05-19 06:19

A top Tibetan official is being investigated for alleged corruption, the Chinese Communist Party graft watchdog said on Monday, as Beijing cracks its whip on officials not toeing the line.

Tashi Gyatso, deputy secretary general of the regional government in Tibet, is under investigation for "suspected severe violations of discipline and law", the Tibet Discipline Inspection and Supervision Network said in a brief statement on Monday without providing further details.

"Violations of discipline" is a common euphemism used by Beijing when an official is being investigated for taking bribes or abusing his position.

READ | China arrests activist who criticised Xi Jinping over coronavirus

Gyatso was also a member of Tibet's leading Communist Party members' group - an elite regional policy-making body in charge of security, poverty alleviation and other areas of government.

Born in Sichuan province, which borders Tibet, Gyatso joined the Communist Party in 1995 and rose through its ranks.

His previous positions included working in Tibet's propaganda department and heading its highway and transportation department, according to his official CV on the government's website.

A growing number of Communist Party cadres have been caught in President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign, which critics say has also served as a way to remove the leader's political enemies.

Last year alone, over 555 000 anti-corruption cases were filed against cadres, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Read more on:    china
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Anger after Malaysia drops 'Wolf of Wall Street' charges

2020-05-19 06:19

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'Things are bad' under lockdown, says Joburg waste picker
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Wesbank 07:17 AM
Road name: Hindle Road Westbound

Westbound
Cape Town 07:02 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player walks away with R42K jackpot 2020-05-18 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 