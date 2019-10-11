Train smashes into bus in Mexico, killing eight

A freight train crash in Mexico has claimed the lives of at least eight people. (iStock)

A freight train smashed into a bus in Mexico Friday, killing eight people and injuring seven, authorities said.

The bus driver tried to beat the approaching train at a railroad crossing in the village of La Valla, in the central state of Queretaro, but miscalculated, emergency officials said.

Images from the scene showed the wreckage of the bus upside-down along the tracks, its top badly crumpled.

"The injured are being taken to the hospital and investigators are in the process of identifying the deceased," the local public security chief, Angel Rangel, said on Twitter.

Two of the injured are in serious condition, officials said.

The accident ocurred just outside the city of San Juan del Rio, an industrial hub that receives heavy train, truck and bus traffic