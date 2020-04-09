Travellers stranded | Vaccine testing to start: WATCH the top world news videos for today

 

2020-04-09 08:01

Coronavirus: Foreigners stranded in Russian airports

Russia has closed its borders to foreigners as part of its coronavirus restrictions. That has left hundreds of people stranded in the country's airports. DW caught up with one Russian-Ukrainian couple in Moscow who were separated by the closure.

University of Queensland Covid-19 vaccine testing to begin in the Netherlands

A University of Queensland vaccine created to combat the coronavirus will be tested in a specialist facility in the Netherlands.

Appeal to catch nurse's killer 25 years on from her death

UK police investigating the murder of a nurse found brutally beaten to death in her family home 25 years ago have made a fresh appeal for information in a bid to finally bring her killer to justice.

Trump says he'll look into 'Tiger King' case

US President Donald Trump says he'll "take a look" at the legal case of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic", who is the central figure of the new Netflix series "Tiger King".

Sing away the blues: High school student entertains during Paris lockdown

A high school student has been singing at her balcony with her guitar since the lockdown began in Paris, providing a brief respite from virus worries.

2020-04-08 22:58

