A tree trunk, reportedly thrown from a block of flats, crushed an eight-year-old to death while he was riding on his bike.

The Chechen boy, identified only as Ibrahim due to strict local privacy laws, died after the lethal missile, allegedly thrown from a 15-storey block in Berlin, Germany, landed on his head.

According to witnesses, Ibrahim was on his BMX bike on the pavement outside the building, playing with other children and relatives.

Onlookers say the boy’s cousin wanted to ride on the foot holders on the front wheel and climbed on the bicycle.

As Ibrahim was about to set off, the heavy tree trunk struck his head.

"The boy just started to pedal when this huge trunk came flying and hit him on the head. I will never forget the sound. It was awful," a woman identified only as Sabine H (33) told local media.

The tree trunk apparently weighed about a kilogram and was 50cm long and 35cm in diameter.

Emergency service personnel were unable to resuscitate the boy, who died at the scene.

Police officers who attended the scene were shaken up by the incident and were withdrawn for treatment by trauma counsellors.

The apartment block was cordoned off and searched but it’s still unclear how the tree trunk ended up on the pavement or whether the boy was a target.

Emergency balconies are reportedly freely accessible via staircases.

A police spokesperson said access to the building is being monitored and residents are accompanied to their flats by officers.

It’s unclear if police have identified a suspect.

Source: Magazine Features

Pictures: CATERS/WWW.MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA