Trudeau apologises over brown face | Trump tackles California: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trudeau apologises for brown face photo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologises for wearing brown face make-up in 2001 after an embarrassing picture emerged less than five weeks before an election in which he faces a tough fight.

Trump bars California from setting fuel standards

US President Donald Trump announced his administration is revoking California's authority to set auto mileage standards stricter than those issued by federal regulators, a move opposed by state leaders and environmental advocates.

'Panicked' Cameron sought Queen's support in Scottish independence campaign

David Cameron sought support from the Queen during the Scottish independence referendum campaign after a poll predicting a Yes victory "panicked" him, the ex-prime minister has said.

Emmanuel Macron and Giuseppe Conte talk migration policy in Rome

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Rome on Wednesday.

Many Delhi schools closed today due to transport strike

Many schools in Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida are closed today and office workers could face difficulties in getting public transport because of a one-day strike called by transport unions to protest the steep hike in traffic fines.

