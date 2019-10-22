Trudeau wins in Canada | Protests rock Chile: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Canada: Conservatives disappointed after Liberals set to win elections

At Conservative Party of Canada headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, supporters of Andrew Scheer are left disappointed after results show Justin Trudeau can stay on as Prime Minister.

Thousands gather in main plaza in Chile's capital

Thousands of people gather in Plaza Italia in Chile's capital as violent protests and looting that left 11 people dead over the weekend rage on into the working week.

Evo Morales supporters celebrate alleged electoral win

Supporters of Bolivia's President Evo Morales celebrate his alleged electoral victory despite accusations from rival Carlos Mesa who accused the president of colluding with the electoral court to try to "eliminate a path to the second round".

Trump urges GOP to 'get tougher' against impeachment inquiry

US President Donald Trump on Monday urged fellow Republicans to "get tougher" and fight for him, saying the Democratic-led US House of Representatives wants to impeach him "as quick as possible" over his request that Ukraine investigate a political rival.

Climate petition presented to parliament

A petition signed by a record number of Australians has been presented to federal parliament in a bid to declare a national "climate emergency".