 

Trump 2020 working with ex-Cambridge Analytica staffers

2018-06-15 19:30
US President Donald Trump. (Nicholas Kamm, AFP)

A company run by former officials at the scandal-scarred consulting firm Cambridge Analytica is working for President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election effort.

The Associated Press has confirmed that at least four ex-Cambridge Analytica employees are affiliated with Data Propria, a new company that's doing similar work to the British political consulting company that collapsed earlier this year.

Cambridge Analytica was brought down after it was revealed it had obtained Facebook users' private data.

Data Propria told the AP it was working on the 2018 campaign for the Republican National Committee but denied doing 2020 work.

Two AP reporters heard Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale and a top former Cambridge Analytica official publicly discussing their re-election efforts.

Others have confirmed Data Propria's role in re-election efforts to the AP.

