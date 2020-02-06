 

Trump acquitted | Cruise ship passengers have coronavirus: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-02-06 08:25

In the US, people react to Trump acquittal

In the US, people react to President Donald Trump's acquittal in the Senate.

Ten more on cruise ship off Japan have new coronavirus

Images of the 'Diamond Princess' cruise ship off Japan's coast and supplies being loaded. Ten more people on-board have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the number of infections detected on the boat to 20.

Turkey plane skids off runway at airport

One person died and 157 were injured when a plane carrying 177 people skidded off the runway at an Istanbul airport, caught fire and split into three after landing in rough weather on Wednesday.

In Spain, angry farmers mobilise over 'pitiful prices'

Thousands of Spanish farmers and livestock breeders hit the streets in anger, demanding "fair" prices as a growing wave of protest spreads across the country.

Teen students brutally caned by Andhra teacher in shocking video

A group of students were brutally caned by a male teacher in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag district in a video that was filmed secretly by another student and shared with NDTV by a child rights activist.

In political triumph, Trump acquitted in impeachment trial

2020-02-06 06:18

