Trump acquitted | Cruise ship passengers have coronavirus: WATCH the top world news videos for today

In the US, people react to President Donald Trump's acquittal in the Senate.

Images of the 'Diamond Princess' cruise ship off Japan's coast and supplies being loaded. Ten more people on-board have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the number of infections detected on the boat to 20.

One person died and 157 were injured when a plane carrying 177 people skidded off the runway at an Istanbul airport, caught fire and split into three after landing in rough weather on Wednesday.

Thousands of Spanish farmers and livestock breeders hit the streets in anger, demanding "fair" prices as a growing wave of protest spreads across the country.

A group of students were brutally caned by a male teacher in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag district in a video that was filmed secretly by another student and shared with NDTV by a child rights activist.