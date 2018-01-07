 

Trump aide, CIA head defend president's fitness for office

2018-01-07 21:03
(Mandel Ngan, AFP)

(Mandel Ngan, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington - President Donald Trump's chief policy adviser and a top intelligence official denounced an unflattering new book Sunday that has renewed questions about the commander in chief's fitness for office.

White House aide Stephen Miller, in a combative television appearance, described the book as "nothing but a pile of trash through and through." CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who said Trump was "completely fit" to lead the country, told a broadcast interviewer that he paused before answering because it was such "a ludicrous question".

"These are from people who just have not accepted the fact that President Trump is the United States president and I'm sorry for them and that," Pompeo told Fox News Sunday. He gives Trump his regular intelligence briefings.

At issue is Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, which portrays the 45th president as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of his office and whose competence is questioned by aides.

"The portrayal of the president in the book is so contrary to reality, to the experience of those who work with him," Miller said

Miller also criticised Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon, who is quoted at length by Wolff, saying it was "tragic and unfortunate" that Bannon "would make these grotesque comments so out of touch with reality and obviously so vindictive".

Miller's interview on CNN's State of the Union quickly grew heated, with Miller criticising CNN's coverage and moderator Jake Tapper pressing Miller to answer his questions.

Tapper abruptly ended the interview, saying: "I think I've wasted enough of my viewer's time."

Soon after, Trump tweeted: "Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!"

Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to defend his fitness for office, insisting he is "like, really smart" and, indeed, a "very stable genius." He pressed the case again on Sunday as he prepared to depart Camp David for the White House.

"I've had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author," he tweeted.

Wolff's book draws a derogatory portrait of Trump as an undisciplined man-child who didn't actually want to win the White House and who spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the telephone to old friends.

The book also quotes Bannon and other prominent advisers as questioning the president's competence.

Chatter about Trump's mental fitness for office has intensified in recent months on cable news shows and among Democrats in Congress.

White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders this past week called such suggestions "disgraceful and laughable".

"If he was unfit, he probably wouldn't be sitting there and wouldn't have defeated the most qualified group of candidates the Republican Party has ever seen," she said, calling him "an incredibly strong and good leader".

Read more on:    cia  |  donald trump  |  steve bannon  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man dies in Stockholm after picking up suspected grenade

2018-01-07 21:03

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Class of 2017 achieves a 75.1% pass rate
 

The Grand Tour is back - and we LOVE IT!

WATCH this awesome highlights montage from The Grand Tour season 2...

 
 

You won't want to miss...

This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world
WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Top 10 global football transfers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Riviersonderend 10:49 AM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 08:29 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 6 2018-01-06 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 