Trump aides debate which version of vulgarity Trump uttered

2018-01-17 05:20
US President Donald Trump. (Andrew Harnik, AP)

US President Donald Trump. (Andrew Harnik, AP)

Washington - As the fallout over President Donald Trump's use of a vulgarity bleeds into a second week, aides to the president are locked in an internal debate over which version of the word the president used to describe certain countries during immigration talks with senators.

Trump was said to have uttered "shithole" during last Thursday's conversation in the Oval Office, a version backed up by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and some Republicans.

But there is now some internal debate in the West Wing over whether Trump said "shithole" or "shithouse." One person who attended the meeting told aides they heard the latter expletive, while others recalled the president saying the more widely reported "shithole", according to a person briefed on the meeting but not authorised to speak publicly about private conversations.

The person believes the discrepancy may be why some Republican senators are denying having heard the president say "shithole".

Trump has not clarified to aides what he said, but told reporters on Sunday night in Florida that comments attributed to him "weren't made". The White House has not denied that Trump used a vulgar term, and there appears to be little difference in meaning between the two words.

The debate continued to play out Tuesday as Washington was gripped with uncertainty over whether the government would shut down at midnight Friday, when temporary government funding is set to run out, in the absence of a deal on immigration and other matters. The path to a deal seems even more complicated in the wake of last week's coarse Oval Office conversation, and Trump has accused Durbin of undermining the trust necessary to reach an agreement.

'Totally misrepresented'

Without explicitly denying using that word, Trump lashed out at Durbin, who said Trump uttered it on several occasions.

"Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting," Trump tweeted Monday, using a nickname to needle the Illinois senator.

"Deals can't get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military."

He was referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects young people who came to the US as children and are living here illegally. Members of Congress from both parties are trying to strike a deal that Trump would support to extend that protection.

Durbin said Monday the White House should release whatever recording it might have of the meeting. The White House said there are no tapes.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of the six senators in the meeting with Trump on Thursday, supported Durbin's account.

As well, Durbin and people who were briefed on the conversation but were not authorised to describe it publicly said Trump also questioned the need to admit more Haitians. They said Trump expressed a preference for immigrants from countries like Norway, which is overwhelmingly white.

Republican Sens. David Perdue of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who also attended Thursday's meeting, initially said they did not hear Trump utter the word in question, then revised their account to deny he said it at all.

'Put me down for wanting more Europeans to come to this country'

Durbin said after the Oval Office meeting that Trump's words to the senators were "vile, hate-filled and clearly racial in their content".

A confidant of Trump told The Associated Press that the president spent Thursday evening calling friends and outside advisers to judge their reaction to his remarks. Trump wasn't apologetic and denied he was racist, said the confidant, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation.

Trump insisted afterward in a tweet that he "never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said 'take them out.' Made up by Dems." Trump wrote, "I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians.

The contentious comments came as Durbin was presenting details of a compromise immigration plan that had money for a first installment of the president's long-sought border wall.

Trump took particular issue with the idea that people who'd fled to the US after disasters hit their homes in places such as El Salvador, Guatemala and Haiti would be allowed to stay as part of the deal, according to the people briefed on the conversation.

When it came to talk of extending protections for Haitians, Durbin said Trump replied, "We don't need more Haitians.'"

"He said, 'Put me down for wanting more Europeans to come to this country. Why don't we get more people from Norway?'" Durbin said.

Word of Trump's comments threatened to upend delicate negotiations over resolving the status of the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the US illegally as children. Trump announced last year that he will end the Obama-era DACA program unless lawmakers come up with a solution by March.


