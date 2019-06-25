 

Trump appoints Stephanie Grisham new White House press secretary

2019-06-25 20:28
US President Donald Trump has appointed Stephanie Grisham as new White House Press Secretary. (AP File)

US President Donald Trump has appointed Stephanie Grisham as new White House Press Secretary. (AP File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Donald Trump on Tuesday named Stephanie Grisham - until now the spokeswoman for his wife Melania - as chief White House press secretary.

The appointment, announced by Melania Trump on Twitter, replaces the outgoing Sarah Sanders, who has been sharply criticized for rarely briefing journalists who cover the White House.

Grisham will also hold the more strategic post of communications director, the first lady tweeted.

"I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director!" Melania Trump wrote.

"She has been with us since 2015 - @POTUS & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country."

Read more on:    stephanie grisham  |  donald  |  trump  |  white house
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'We are part of the problem’: billionaires and heirs demand wealth tax

2019-06-25 19:40

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: 1 winner nets nearly R500k 23 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 