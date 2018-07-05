 

'Trump baby' blimp to fly in London during president's visit

2018-07-05 21:05
President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

London - Protesters have been given approval to fly a blimp depicting Donald Trump as a giant orange baby over Parliament during the US president's visit to Britain next week.

The Greater London Authority says the six-metre inflatable can fly two hours on July 13.

Activist Leo Murray, one of those behind the blimp, said on Thursday that City Hall "originally told us that they didn't recognize Trump Baby as legitimate protest. But, following a huge groundswell of public support for our plan, it looks like City Hall has rediscovered its sense of humour".

Anti-Trump protests are planned in London — a city the president is expected to largely avoid. He is expected to meet Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle and see Prime Minister Theresa May at her country retreat, Chequers.


Read more on:    donald trump  |  uk  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fireworks explosions kills 19 in central Mexico

2018-07-05 21:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Technical glitches leave social grant recipients out in the cold
 

New home for pig’s paintings

Nestled among the public art at St Andrew’s Square is the work of an artist of a different calibre.

 

Paws

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Milnerton 19:18 PM
Road name: Marine Drive

Macassar 19:17 PM
Road name: N2 Both Ways

Both Ways
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 4 2018-07-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 