 

Trump battles Greenland | Hong Kong mob attack: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-08-22 07:01

Trump calls Danish PM's statement on Greenland nasty

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed offense over the Danish prime minister’s statement about his interest in purchasing Greenland.

Hong Kong protesters demand action on mob attack

Thousands of Hong Kong residents held an anti-government protest on Wednesday at a suburban subway station that was attacked by a mob last month, angry that nobody has yet been prosecuted for the violence.

5 years after Garner death, neighbourhood 'lawless'

People in the Staten Island neighbourhood where Eric Garner died say police have been reluctant to take any action in the area since Garner's death.

Parkland survivors reveal anti-gun violence plan

Survivors of the Florida school shooting have their own plan to curb gun violence, while US President Donald Trump says he's going after background check loopholes.

Tiny town near Area 51 braces for alien hunters

An invitation on Facebook has urged UFO enthusiasts to gather on September 20 and "storm" nearby Area 51. Now, residents of Rachel, a 240km drive from Las Vegas and home to roughly 50 people, are split on how to respond.

Read more on:    us  |  china
