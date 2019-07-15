Trump blasted over 'racism' | Iran nuclear deal: WATCH the top world news videos for today

EXPLAINER: Democrats blast Trump over 'racist' attack

Democrats have lambasted Donald Trump for telling four young congresswomen of colour to go back to the "crime-infested" places they came from in the latest of controversial tweets by the US president.

Britain, France and Germany issue a joint statement over fears the Iran nuclear deal could collapse

The European nations said they were preoccupied by the escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf region and urged for a dialogue between all parties involved in the deal, that was signed on this day four years ago.

New Orleans Mayor: city 'spared' by storm

The mayor of New Orleans says the city is "beyond lucky" after tropical storm Barry failed to cause significant flooding or damage in the city over the weekend.

Jeremy Corbyn: Hunt and Johnson are perusing post no-Deal Brexit trade deal with Trump

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has accused Conservative leadership candidates Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson of using the possibility of a no-deal Brexit as a way to form a new trade agreement with Donald Trump's US administration.

England fans celebrate World Cup in Trafalgar Square

England fans explode with joy after a narrow World Cup final win over New Zealand on Sunday. Fans endured a tense finale as they watched on a large screen in Trafalgar Square before England clinched victory following a "Super Over" after the match ended in a tie.

