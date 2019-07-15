 

Trump blasted over 'racism' | Iran nuclear deal: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-07-15 06:19

EXPLAINER: Democrats blast Trump over 'racist' attack

Democrats have lambasted Donald Trump for telling four young congresswomen of colour to go back to the "crime-infested" places they came from in the latest of controversial tweets by the US president.

Britain, France and Germany issue a joint statement over fears the Iran nuclear deal could collapse

The European nations said they were preoccupied by the escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf region and urged for a dialogue between all parties involved in the deal, that was signed on this day four years ago.

New Orleans Mayor: city 'spared' by storm

The mayor of New Orleans says the city is "beyond lucky" after tropical storm Barry failed to cause significant flooding or damage in the city over the weekend.

Jeremy Corbyn: Hunt and Johnson are perusing post no-Deal Brexit trade deal with Trump

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has accused Conservative leadership candidates Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson of using the possibility of a no-deal Brexit as a way to form a new trade agreement with Donald Trump's US administration.

England fans celebrate World Cup in Trafalgar Square

England fans explode with joy after a narrow World Cup final win over New Zealand on Sunday. Fans endured a tense finale as they watched on a large screen in Trafalgar Square before England clinched victory following a "Super Over" after the match ended in a tie.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Tense standoff as police clash with 'yellow vest' protesters on Bastille Day

2019-07-14 22:32

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto stands at R420 000 with no Sunday winner 2019-07-14 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 