 

Trump budget plan pushes back deficit target - US media

2020-02-10 10:18
US President Donald Trump. (Screen grab, Reuters)

US President Donald Trump. (Screen grab, Reuters)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The White House will unveil a budget proposal that drops the Republicans' long-term goal of eliminating the federal deficit over the next 10 years, US media said on Sunday.

The budget proposal, expected to be released on Monday, will instead target closing the deficit by 2035, the Washington Post reported, citing an internal summary.

READ | Who are the Republicans challenging Trump for 2020 nomination?

US President Donald Trump's administration had sought to eliminate the fiscal gap over a decade, but the president has recently shown little interest in tackling growing government debt, the newspaper said.

The budget plan is expected to request $2bn in homeland security spending for the US-Mexico border wall, with the summary reportedly saying 645km of wall would be completed by the end of 2020.

"We will not be touching your Social Security or Medicare in Fiscal 2021 Budget," Trump, who faces a re-election battle in November, tweeted on Saturday.

"Only the Democrats will destroy them by destroying our Country's greatest ever Economy!" he added.

The proposed budget will go before Congress, which is not required to agree to the White House's requests.

According to Bloomberg News, the $4.8 trillion plan includes $740.5bn for defence and a 5% cut in non-defence spending.

The budget deficit is projected to breach $1 trillion by the end of September, according to the Congressional Budget Office, while government debt is expected to represent 81% of US GDP.

Read more on:    us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Overseas coronavirus spread may be 'tip of the iceberg', warns WHO

2020-02-10 09:31

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | State capture inquiry continues focus on SAA
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Milnerton 10:43 AM
Road name: Marine Drive Southbound

Southbound
Mitchells Plain 10:42 AM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

More traffic reports
Sunday's Daily Lotto results 2020-02-09 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 