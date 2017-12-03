 

Trump calls FBI agent removed from Mueller probe 'tainted'

2017-12-03 22:54
President Donald Trump speaks during an event where he declared the opioid crisis a national public health emergency. (Evan Vucci, AP)

Washington — President Donald Trump says a veteran FBI counterintelligence agent who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating Russian election meddling was a "Tainted (no, very dishonest?)" agent.

The president is suggesting the agency needs a dramatic overhaul under new FBI director Christopher Wray.

Trump tweeted Sunday: "Tainted (no, very dishonest?) FBI 'agent's role in Clinton probe under review.' Led Clinton Email probe."

The agent was removed during the summer after the discovery of an exchange of text messages viewed as potentially anti-Trump, a person familiar with the matter said Saturday. The agent had also worked on the investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

The person was not authorized to speak about it by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

