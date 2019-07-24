 

Trump calls Mueller hearing a national 'embarrassment'

2019-07-24 20:34
President Donald Trump attends a press conference on the census in the Rose Garden of the White House on July 11, 2019 in Washington. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump attends a press conference on the census in the Rose Garden of the White House on July 11, 2019 in Washington. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Donald Trump on Wednesday described Robert Mueller's testimony to Congress on the Russia probe as an "embarrassment" to the nation, mocking his Democratic rivals for asking the former special counsel to appear on Capitol Hill.

Trump had said he would not watch the day's proceedings, but after the first of two congressional hearings in the House Judiciary Committee, he made his feelings known.

"I would like to thank the Democrats for holding this morning's hearing," Trump tweeted.

"Now, after three hours, Robert Mueller has to subject himself to #ShiftySchiff - an Embarrassment to our Country," he added, referring to the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff.

Grilled by lawmakers on his two-year investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, Mueller said he did not exonerate Trump, but once more refused to tell lawmakers if the president committed a crime.

Just before Trump's tweet, his spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham weighed in.

"The last three hours have been an epic embarrassment for the Democrats," she said, midway through the marathon day of hearings for the former special counsel.

"Expect more of the same in the second half."

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter



Read more on:    robert mueller  |  donald trump  |  russia
NEXT ON NEWS24X

May slaps down 'Stop Brexit' cry in farewell speech

2019-07-24 18:39

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two players strike it rich 12 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 