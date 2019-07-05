 

Trump celebrates US might, avoids politics in rousing July 4 speech

2019-07-05 11:05
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania. (Mandel Ngan, AFP)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania. (Mandel Ngan, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

US President Donald Trump sang the praises of the US military and American heroes of the past two and a half centuries on Thursday as he skirted politics in a rousing Independence Day speech in Washington.

"What a great country," Trump exclaimed in an address saturated with patriotism and exceptionalism.

"For Americans, nothing is impossible."

As combat aircraft, including the rarely seen B2 stealth bomber flew overhead, Trump scrolled through myriad events of US history, from groundbreaking inventions to battlefield victories, drawing cheers of "USA! USA!" from an enthusiastic rain-soaked audience of tens of thousands on the National Mall in Washington.

'The most exceptional nation'

In front of a massive statue of a seated Abraham Lincoln, the heroic 19th century president, Trump used the traditionally politics-free holiday to deliver shoutouts to each arm of the military, as well as singling out first responders and the controversial Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agencies that have been criticised for their treatment of migrants.

But he disappointed critics who had warned that Trump, the first president in decades to make a keynote speech on the July 4 holiday, was hijacking the celebration to bolster his own political standing and attack Democratic rivals.

Instead, in a trickling rain, he repeatedly ascribed a singular greatness to the country, declaring it "the most exceptional nation in the history of the world".

"Today, we come together as one nation with this very special Salute to America. We celebrate our history, our people, and the heroes who proudly defend our flag - the brave men and women of the United States military!" he said.

"Our nation is stronger today than it ever was before. It is its strongest now," he said.

Patriotic fervor

Surrounded by the top officers of the Pentagon, and a panoply of invited Republican officials and VIP donors, the event allowed Trump to stake a strong claim to patriotic fervor 16 months ahead of a presidential election with polls showing his potential Democratic rivals holding a significant edge over him.

Trump originally wanted a grand military parade for the holiday, ostensibly inspired by France's rollout of its military might on its own national day.

But instead, he got a scaled-back version, with some US armored vehicles parked for display and a flyover by the president's own Air Force One jet, the B2 bomber, attack helicopters, and the Navy's Blue Angels flying team.

It was a military show that has been absent from the US capital for decades, and Trump's foes blasted it ahead of time as a show of militarism.

"What, I wonder, will Donald Trump say this evening when he speaks to the nation at an event designed more to stroke his ego than celebrate American ideals?" said leading Democratic White House contender Joe Biden in a speech in Iowa earlier on Thursday.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Honduras probes fishing disaster after 27 die

25 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Four way split for jackpot winners 2019-07-04 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 