Trump chants | Deadly explosion: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump speaks on 'send her back' chant, Democratic debates

US President Donald Trump says he would "prefer" his supports not engage in a "send her back" chant directed toward Representative Ilhan Omar, but that if they do, he'll still "love" them. He also handicapped the Democratic candidates' debate performances.

Deadly pipeline explosion in Kentucky

A regional gas pipeline ruptured early on Thursday in Kentucky, causing a massive explosion that killed one person and hospitalised five others.

Facebook suspends fake accounts tied to Saudi government

People connected to the government of Saudi Arabia have run a network of fake accounts and pages on Facebook to promote state propaganda and attack regional rivals, the social media giant said on Thursday.

Biden 'surprised' by debate criticism against Obama

2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Thursday said he was surprised by the level of criticism made by his rivals during the Democratic debate against former President Barack Obama.

Parks put up toilet etiquette signs in outhouses

Some new signs are popping up in the Canadian Rockies to show international visitors how to properly use the outhouses. Staff at Lake O'Hara in Yoho National Park installed toilet etiquette signs, which ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet.



