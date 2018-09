China is interfering with US mid-term elections, US President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday at a meeting of the Security Council hosted by him.

“They do not want me or us to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade and we are winning on trade, we are winning at every level. We don’t want them to meddle or interfere in our upcoming election.”

Bloomberg reported that his remarks came three days after China placed an advertising supplement in the Des Moines Register Iowa’s largest newspaper,which criticised Trump’s trade war with Beijing.

Trump did not provide any evidence for this.

The US intelligence community insists it has proof that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, which Trump won.

On Wednesday Trump again launched a stinging attack on Iran, as he did on Tuesday.

*Netwerk24 reporter Sarel van der Walt is a political journalist accompanying the president by invitation of the Presidency and the Department of International Relations to report on events in New York for Media24's publications.