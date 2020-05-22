 

Trump claims he finally wore a mask and 'it looked very nice'

2020-05-22 07:48

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he'd finally overcome his aversion to wearing masks against the coronavirus - but didn't want be photographed.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Touring a Ford auto factory in Ypsilanti, Michigan, where workers have converted to building respirators and other medical equipment for fighting Covid-19, Trump held up a mask and claimed to have covered his face earlier.

"I had one on before. I wore one in this back area but I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it," he told reporters and photographers covering his visit.

Nearly everyone at the Ford factory was wearing a face covering, in line with company policy and government recommendations on curtailing the highly contagious virus.

Trump, pushing to get Americans to put the pandemic behind them and reopen the faltering economy, has never worn a mask in public. He previously has said that he doesn't consider the look fitting his perception of himself as a world leader.

On Thursday, he said the mask "was very nice, it looked very nice".

Scepticism about the need for masks is rife among right-wing Americans who support Trump.

In more extreme circles, demands by local government or private businesses for the public to wear masks has been interpreted as a conspiracy against constitutional freedoms.

- Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

International Covid-19 news: US 'could have prevented 35 000 deaths', Brazil battles for grave space

2020-05-21 20:59

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Summer Greens 08:18 AM
Road name: Bosmansdam Road Westbound

Westbound
Cape Town 07:43 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player bags jackpot 2020-05-21 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 