Trump condemns white supremacy after El Paso mass shooting

US President Donald Trump says the United States must "condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy" after a mass shooting in the state of Texas that authorities said appeared to be a racially motivated hate crime.

A gunman on Saturday killed 20 people, including six Mexican citizens, at a Walmart store in El Paso, close to the border with Mexico. Just a few hours later, another gunman in Dayton, Ohio, killed nine people. Dozens of others were wounded in the attacks.

Investigators believe the shooter in El Paso uploaded a rambling screed online shortly before targeting a busy shopping area, railing against a perceived "invasion" of Hispanics coming into the US.

"The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online, consumed by racist hate," Trump said on Monday in a televised address to the nation from the White House.

"In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy," he added. "These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America."

The Republican president did not address accusations from critics that his anti-immigrant and racially charged comments have contributed to a rise in hate crimes.

Describing the deadly gun assaults as a "crime against all of humanity", he said he has asked law enforcement agencies to identify the resources they needed to "disrupt hate crimes and domestic terrorism".

