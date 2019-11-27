Trump cracks impeachment jokes | UK truck victims arrive in Vietnam: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump cracks impeachment jokes at turkey pardoning

US President Donald Trump turned the quirky annual White House ritual of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys into a riff on his impeachment on Tuesday, joking that the two birds had been subpoenaed to testify.

First remains of UK truck victims arrive in Vietnam

The first remains of 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain last month arrived in Hanoi from London on a Vietnam Airlines flight early on Wednesday.

Albanians shelter in tents after deadly quake

Hundreds of residents of Durres spend the night in tents erected near the city stadium after a violent earthquake that killed more than 20 people.

Slain Iraq protesters inspire 'wall of wishes'

Just off Baghdad's Tahrir Square, ground zero for the anti-government protest movement despite the deaths of hundreds of demonstrators in a government crackdown, protesters have set up a "wall of wishes".

NYC lawmakers ban flavoured vaping products

New York City lawmakers have voted to ban flavoured electronic cigarettes. The City Council voted on Tuesday to ban all e-cigarette and e-liquid flavours except tobacco. Opponents of the ban say flavoured e-cigarettes have helped tobacco smokers quit.